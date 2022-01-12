Schumer honors 'dear friend and mentor' Harry Reid
07:13
Share this -
copied
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered remarks in honor of his "dear friend and mentor" former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. He praised him as "one of the most compassionate individuals" and what he was able to accomplish in Congress.Jan. 12, 2022
Pelosi: Harry Reid was 'truly beloved' by those in Congress
08:00
Now Playing
Schumer honors 'dear friend and mentor' Harry Reid
07:13
UP NEXT
To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC
16:50
Biden urges voting reform to prevent 'new laws designed to suppress your vote'
02:00
Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani
03:39
Michigan secretary of state urges passage of federal voting rights legislation