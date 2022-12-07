IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Schumer praises Warnock's 'inspiring' campaign after election win

Schumer praises Warnock's 'inspiring' campaign after election win

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a press conference and praised Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on his "inspiring, unifying" campaign as NBC News projects he will win the Georgia Senate runoff election.Dec. 7, 2022

    Schumer praises Warnock's 'inspiring' campaign after election win

