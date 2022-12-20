Obstruction, witness tampering prominent in Jan. 6 report, but not in referrals08:45
- Now Playing
Schiff: If DOJ doesn't act on referrals, 'the country will want to know why'11:48
- UP NEXT
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever07:38
Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown11:05
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral09:51
Historical impact of Jan. 6 criminal referral 'What the House of 1974 should have done'03:40
Rep. Luria on criminal referrals: 'The president had a duty to act, he didn't do it.'07:25
Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation12:12
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee final public meeting01:08:59
'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting15:01
We have ‘significant evidence’ to issue Trump criminal referrals, says Jan. 6 committee06:56
Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals against Trump01:40
Kellyanne Conway calls Jan. 6 'a terrible day' during testimony00:35
Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney07:05
Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy01:29
Thompson: Jan. 6 committee findings provide 'roadmap to justice'02:00
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases01:20
Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial02:31
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
Obstruction, witness tampering prominent in Jan. 6 report, but not in referrals08:45
- Now Playing
Schiff: If DOJ doesn't act on referrals, 'the country will want to know why'11:48
- UP NEXT
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever07:38
Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown11:05
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral09:51
Play All