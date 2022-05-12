IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Schiff: Congressmen subpoenaed claim to have 'relevant information' for Jan. 6 investigation

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

    07:35

  • Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan

    11:02

  • Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv

    01:39

  • ‘All my money is going towards gas:’ Georgia residents feel pain at the pump two weeks ahead of primary elections

    02:27

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy, four other sitting Congress members

    04:33

  • Inflation is ‘way worse than the numbers would suggest’ for families

    01:41

  • New York judge halts contempt order against Trump on certain conditions

    02:04

  • Biden: Farmers are 'backbone of our country'

    01:02

  • Philadelphia airwaves ‘full of Oz and McCormick’ ahead of May 17 primary

    00:58

  • Full Kenyatta: 'Unlike [Fetterman], I am a progressive'

    08:54

  • 'Women are not paid less': Arizona GOP candidate denies gender pay gap

    01:40

  • Rep. Lamb: 'Totally unproven' Fetterman connects better with Pa. swing voters

    07:26

  • Fetterman: After his first Senate loss, 'we’re one of the most well-resourced campaigns'

    03:50

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

  • 'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

    01:46

  • ‘It’s not just about labor issues’: Union workers in Western Pennsylvania organize before primary

    02:11

  • Pa. State Sen. Yudichak: Democratic Party started to 'demonize' blue collar voters

    02:04

  • 'Absolutely' Trump's political organization remains strong in Pennsylvania

    01:42

msnbc

Schiff: Congressmen subpoenaed claim to have 'relevant information' for Jan. 6 investigation

01:35

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the January 6 select committee, spoke to reporters after subpoenas were issued for five congressmen.  He said these lawmakers claimed to have relevant information for their investigation into the Capitol riot.May 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Schiff: Congressmen subpoenaed claim to have 'relevant information' for Jan. 6 investigation

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

    07:35

  • Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan

    11:02

  • Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv

    01:39

  • ‘All my money is going towards gas:’ Georgia residents feel pain at the pump two weeks ahead of primary elections

    02:27

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy, four other sitting Congress members

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All