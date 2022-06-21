Schiff condemns Trump's election lies in Jan. 6 hearing

Rep. Aguilar on Jan 6 Hearings: 'We need to speak to a broader audience'06:15
Schiff condemns Trump's election lies in Jan. 6 hearing01:21
Three Republicans to testify on Trump's efforts to overturn election07:36
Trump was told election workers he terrorized was innocent, hearings show10:13
Trump-inspired anti-democracy activism spreads in New Mexico03:30
Republican rebuffed Trump, sounded alarm on 'breathtaking' fake elector scheme06:23
Trump’s pressure campaign on states03:39
Partner of fallen Capitol officer: Trump to blame for deaths of Jan. 6 victims06:28
Hayes: For the far-right, violence and the threat of it are the point10:55
The Case Building Against Donald Trump10:57
Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats09:39
Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme08:49
David Jolly: The 1/6 committee has ‘isolated Trump as the bad actor’09:44
Could Ginni Thomas face 'criminal liability'?06:19
Why the Jan. 6 committee hearings are 'exceeding expectations'03:07
Joe: Judge Luttig is right, Trump is still a clear and present danger to the U.S.11:06
58 percent of Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6: poll06:53
January 6 Committee Hearings: Brad Raffensperger06:48
Analyzing Week Two of The January six Committee Hearings07:40
Rep. Dean: “It’s a very dangerous time”06:18
