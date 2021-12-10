IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tom Hanks praises 'the life and accomplishments' of Bob Dole

    06:50

  • Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

    11:11

  • Savannah Guthrie pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of Bob Dole

    04:38

  • Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’

    01:27

  • Biden pays tribute to 'patriot' Bob Dole during funeral service

    17:47

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:45

  • The state of American democracy

    06:02

  • Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

    10:59

  • See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record

    04:27

  • Senate votes to advance bill to suspend filibuster for debt ceiling vote

    02:11

  • Mayor de Blasio: New vaccine requirements are ‘about protecting kids and protecting our city’

    05:14

  • Former Dole chief of staff: Senator’s achievements came from ‘seeking middle ground’

    01:06

  • Global summit for democracy shines light on ‘backsliding democracy’ in the U.S.

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: ‘There’s a reason the U.S. is now considered a backsliding democracy’

    02:35

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

  • Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’

    04:48

  • Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'

    05:33

  • Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole

    05:12

  • McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'

    03:55

  • Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you

    04:51

msnbc

Savannah Guthrie pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of Bob Dole

04:38

Savannah Guthrie paid tribute to former Sen. Bob Dole at a memorial service at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. She spoke of how the two became friends and the "extraordinary life" Bob Dole lived.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Tom Hanks praises 'the life and accomplishments' of Bob Dole

    06:50

  • Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

    11:11

  • Savannah Guthrie pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of Bob Dole

    04:38

  • Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’

    01:27

  • Biden pays tribute to 'patriot' Bob Dole during funeral service

    17:47

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All