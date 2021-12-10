Savannah Guthrie pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of Bob Dole
04:38
Savannah Guthrie paid tribute to former Sen. Bob Dole at a memorial service at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. She spoke of how the two became friends and the "extraordinary life" Bob Dole lived.Dec. 10, 2021
