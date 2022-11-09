IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp re-elected, NBC News projects, defeating Stacey Abrams

'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

01:39

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, spoke to supporters after being projected to win in Arkansas, where she discussed making history as the first female elected governor. She will be the second Huckabee to hold the position after her father Mike Huckabee.Nov. 9, 2022

