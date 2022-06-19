Ryan Michelle Bathé talks about the 'lonely' challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood

Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”07:45
Black women on self-care: It is OK to take off the Superwoman cape04:14
VP Harris: It was a 'great joy' watching Ketanji Brown Jackson 'taking people to school' during confirmation hearings05:15
Black trailblazers on the importance of hair, makeup and visibility07:36
Ryan Michelle Bathé talks about the 'lonely' challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood02:08
Maria Taylor opens up about racist incident she faced as a sports reporter02:43
Marking the Juneteenth holiday07:33
The Last Thing: A long journey02:01
New documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America08:07
Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake07:07
Fathers of Jacob Blake, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin sit down for Father's Day special08:08
Historian traces the historical significance of Juneteenth07:28
Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism07:58
Fascist, paramilitary groups seen aligning with Republican political targeting05:43
Fascist groups best understood as 'nationwide paramilitary army': expert04:36
Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people07:17
BTS gets political for inclusion05:20
Korean megastars BTS's White House visit for Asian inclusion can inspire activism Joy Reid hopes02:20
Rev. Al: Community in Buffalo still in mourning and are still angry07:07
Tale of the Tape: Rick Scott tongue-tied on white nationalism07:58
Ryan Michelle Bathé talks about the 'lonely' challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood02:08
Maria Taylor opens up about racist incident she faced as a sports reporter02:43
