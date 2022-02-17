IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to medal amid controversy

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

    03:56

  • Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

    04:45

  • Beijing Winter Olympics begin with opening ceremony and torch lighting

    01:57

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Biden hit ‘the right mark’ standing up to China’s ‘gross violations of human rights’

    06:41

  • Sen. Romney: ‘Applaud’ administration’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    02:14

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Bill Cohen: U.S. needs to ‘make sure that we don’t turn China into an enemy’

    07:29

  • Katie Ledecky: When focused on my goals, that's when I'm most successful

    08:43

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield says Simone Biles ‘represents the best our country has to offer’

    08:19

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Refugee Olympic team athletes 'represent the best that the world has to offer'

    11:24

  • MSNBC's 'Big Board' map guru Steve Kornacki gets a new nickname

    06:42

  • Targeting Simone and Jan. 6 police: How cruelty is still the point for GOP

    10:29

  • We forget 'just how dangerous this sport is': The Athletic writer talks Olympic pressures and mental health

    03:28

  • Al Harrington on Sha'carri Richardson Olympic suspension: 'It's an outdated rule'

    04:28

  • Kenny Mayne set to co-host 'Tokyo Tonight' on Peacock

    07:55

  • Is Drake the greatest rapper of all time?

    04:57

  • Sprinter Allyson Felix, Athleta create grants for athletes and childcare

    06:43

  • The debate over cannabis in sports

    07:29

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: The US 'should be concerned’ about the Delta variant

    06:25

msnbc

Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to medal amid controversy

02:16

Russian skater Kamila Valieva has failed to medal at the Beijing Olympics after falling multiple times. This comes after she tested positive for a banned heart drug sparking controversy. NBC's Gadi Schwartz has details.Feb. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to medal amid controversy

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

    03:56

  • Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

    04:45

  • Beijing Winter Olympics begin with opening ceremony and torch lighting

    01:57

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Biden hit ‘the right mark’ standing up to China’s ‘gross violations of human rights’

    06:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All