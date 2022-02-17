Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to medal amid controversy
Russian skater Kamila Valieva has failed to medal at the Beijing Olympics after falling multiple times. This comes after she tested positive for a banned heart drug sparking controversy. NBC's Gadi Schwartz has details.Feb. 17, 2022
