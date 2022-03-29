Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv
The Russian military has said it will reduce its military combat operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv as peace talks are underway with Ukrainian officials. NBC's Keir Simmons reports from Istanbul, Turkey where the negotiations are taking place.March 29, 2022
