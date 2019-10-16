Rudy Giuliani: 'Hand grenade' under investigation

Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under investigation, is defying lawmakers’ subpoena for documents. John Bolton reportedly called Giuliani a "hand grenade," according to testimony from former White House aide Fiona Hill. The Washington Post is also reporting, according to former officials, that Giuliani pressed President Trump to eject Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen from the U.S. and turn him over to Turkey, a top priority of the Turkish president