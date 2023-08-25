- Now Playing
Rubin: The GOP is ‘an entire political party devoted to a criminal defendant’07:39
- UP NEXT
'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia02:01
Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia00:39
DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants01:53
Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe02:04
Raffensperger subpoenaed to testify at hearing for Meadows’ federal court request01:40
Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate02:46
Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate00:52
Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'03:05
Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything03:01
Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician01:46
Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him02:34
Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia02:35
John Eastman 'absolutely' believes the 2020 election was stolen01:54
First Trump co-defendant, Scott Hall, surrenders in Georgia01:34
- Now Playing
Rubin: The GOP is ‘an entire political party devoted to a criminal defendant’07:39
- UP NEXT
'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Play All