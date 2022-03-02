Republican turnout much higher in Texas primary elections compared to 2018
NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down takeaways from the Texas primaries including the "cliffhanging" 28th Congressional District results, and how the Republican turnout is stronger than four years ago. March 2, 2022
