BREAKING: George Santos expelled from Congress 

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

    House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

  • Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

  • Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 93

  • Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

  • Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

  • Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces

  • Biden holds bilateral meeting with Mexican president

  • House Ethics chair files resolution to expel Santos from Congress

Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., spoke to reporters after the House of Representatives voted to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. The two were among the first lawmakers to put forward a similar resolution earlier in the year.Dec. 1, 2023

