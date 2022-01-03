Reporters break down the latest on the Jan. 6 House investigation as the anniversary of the Capitol riot nears
NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell and Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as the select committee prepares to move into a more public phase.Jan. 3, 2022
