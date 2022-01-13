Rep. Tim Ryan says manufacturing wages need to increase
03:21
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, co-chair of the House Manufacturing Caucus, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss why the manufacturing industry is losing workers at record rates, saying that “… ultimately you got to get wages up, you got to respect this kind of work and the people who are doing it. That’s the underlying problem.”Jan. 13, 2022
