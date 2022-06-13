Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election

Why Republican operatives are calling Jan. 6 hearings a 'DeSantis 2024 commercial'00:41
Trump campaign advisor: Giuliani was 'definitely intoxicated' on election night01:28
Stepien glad he was considered 'Team Normal' as opposed to those working with Giuliani01:42
- Now Playing
Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election02:04
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee member says Monday hearing looking at those who told Trump he lost05:32
First Jan. 6 hearing pulled about 20M viewers, far more than highest ratings for 'Apprentice'07:31
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive06:27
NH Rep. Annie Kuster: “There are Republicans that will that will be shocked”06:52
Fmr. Sr Pence advisor: He knew “what he was going into” on Jan. 6th and “he stepped in”04:44
Joe Walsh: responsible gun owners should “get off of our ass” and call for gun reform05:00
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Coups are fast, violent & take planning. That’s what happened on Jan. 6th05:05
Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “What we alleged was true”05:57
History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'09:00
January 6th hearings distill huge amounts of evidence, testimony into clear picture06:54
20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing02:46
Mystal: GOP congressman who sought Trump pardons knew there would be legal consequences03:48
Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control05:58
Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency10:07
Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new ‘level of propaganda’03:40
Here’s everything we learned from the first January 6 hearing10:23
Why Republican operatives are calling Jan. 6 hearings a 'DeSantis 2024 commercial'00:41
Trump campaign advisor: Giuliani was 'definitely intoxicated' on election night01:28
Stepien glad he was considered 'Team Normal' as opposed to those working with Giuliani01:42
- Now Playing
Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election02:04
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee member says Monday hearing looking at those who told Trump he lost05:32
First Jan. 6 hearing pulled about 20M viewers, far more than highest ratings for 'Apprentice'07:31
Play All