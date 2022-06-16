IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 committee will ask to speak with Ginni Thomas

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the January 6 committee would be inviting Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to speak to them after reports of emails between her and John Eastman. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.June 16, 2022

    10:38

    07:24

    08:09

    05:39

    06:27

