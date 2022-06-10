IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

    04:20

  • Cheney: Members of Trump's Cabinent discussed possibly of evoking 25th Amendment

    01:34

  • Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

    01:21

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  • How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  • Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda

    06:30

  • What to expect from 1/6 hearings

    06:03

  • Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability

    09:46

  • 'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

    04:49

  • Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing

    01:43

  • 'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot

    12:05

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/6

    08:58

  • D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges

    01:11

  • Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

    07:15

msnbc

Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement

01:50

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., described the January 6 Capitol riot as the "culmination of an attempted coup" in his opening statement for the House Select Committee's first hearing on their investigation.June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

    04:20

  • Cheney: Members of Trump's Cabinent discussed possibly of evoking 25th Amendment

    01:34

  • Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

    01:21

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All