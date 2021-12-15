IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Rep. Ted Lieu: Meadows turned into someone he is not, let Trump ‘hijack his soul’00:51
UP NEXT
Kentucky organizer says recovery effort ‘just happened’ when people started donating, calling02:36
‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights07:09
Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome06:15
Behind the recovery effort to aid those effected by deadly tornadoes04:54
How you can help tornado victims in need04:21
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress10:47
Experts warn Afghanistan on the brink of total collapse03:17
Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year01:04
'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant08:37
Fauci: 'Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron'00:38
Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation07:54
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights03:58
Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors06:16
'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath03:45
Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families03:52
Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters08:20
Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation08:51
Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils04:55
Rep. Ted Lieu: Meadows turned into someone he is not, let Trump ‘hijack his soul’00:51
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) says that Mark Meadows, former Trump Chief of Staff, doesn’t want to “go down in history” as a man held in contempt of Congress. Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Rep. Ted Lieu: Meadows turned into someone he is not, let Trump ‘hijack his soul’00:51
UP NEXT
Kentucky organizer says recovery effort ‘just happened’ when people started donating, calling02:36
‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights07:09
Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome06:15
Behind the recovery effort to aid those effected by deadly tornadoes04:54
How you can help tornado victims in need04:21