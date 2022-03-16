IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: World War III ‘may have already started’ with Russian invasion, Zelenskyy says

  • Sen. Cardin: U.S. should increase sanctions on Russia

    Rep. Sara Jacobs responds to President Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

  • Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

  • Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’

  • Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for assistance in virtual address to Congress

  • 'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need

  • Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'

  • 'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response

  • Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

  • Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

  • Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

  • 'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 

  • Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

  • Kyiv under curfew

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, joined MSNBC's Chris Jansing after the Ukrainian President delivered his speech to Congress. She reiterated that she is against a no-fly zone out of fear that it would escalate into nuclear conflict, but added, “That doesn't mean there's not more we can do to help close the skies.” March 16, 2022

