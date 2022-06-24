IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’

    01:52

  • Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:56

  • Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

    02:30
    Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

    02:11
    How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Why Democratic lawmakers are hamstrung after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    05:42

  • Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane

    05:12

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

    05:21

  • What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

    03:52

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence

    01:58

  • Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll

    07:20

  • 'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor

    08:35

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Fred Guttenberg: SCOTUS' Gun Ruling is ‘Deadly’

    11:07

  • NYC mayor: Supreme Court ruling on New York guns case makes us 'less safe'

    04:30

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

    01:29

  • ‘Absolutely shocking’: New York governor reacts to Supreme Court ruling on guns

    03:23

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, NBC News’ Ken Dilanian spoke to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who called the ruling “the largest governmental overreach in the history of our lifetime.” The congressman went on to say that after this ruling, the Supreme Court could be “going after birth control” and “same sex marriage next.”June 24, 2022

