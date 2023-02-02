IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Omar speaks before vote to remove her from committee: 'I will continue to speak up'

    05:18
msnbc

Rep. Omar speaks before vote to remove her from committee: ‘I will continue to speak up’

05:18

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote on a resolution to remove her from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She vowed to continue to speak up for her constituents and criticized Republicans for targeting her with the resolution.Feb. 2, 2023

    Rep. Omar speaks before vote to remove her from committee: 'I will continue to speak up'

    05:18
