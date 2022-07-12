Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection09:47
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’10:02
Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups03:13
- Now Playing
Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence01:15
- UP NEXT
Cheney: Justice Dept. informed after Trump tried to call upcoming witness00:43
Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'07:01
Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’02:37
Stephen Ayres recalls marching to Capitol and what convinced him 2020 election wasn't stolen06:07
Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down01:14
'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet07:43
Former Oath Keepers spokesman warns Americans of ‘genuine danger’ posed by extremist groups04:39
Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot01:28
White House staff recall Trump was in 'very good mood' listening to rally night before Jan. 603:31
Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’02:19
Cipollone suggests Pence be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom for not rejecting electoral votes01:44
Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'01:09
Jan. 6 committee: Group chat 'Friends of Stone' links Trump allies and far-right extremist groups04:17
Bannon spoke to Trump twice the day before Capitol riot: 'All hell is going to break loose'00:51
Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’02:22
Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’00:58
January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection09:47
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’10:02
Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups03:13
- Now Playing
Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence01:15
- UP NEXT
Cheney: Justice Dept. informed after Trump tried to call upcoming witness00:43
Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'07:01
Play All