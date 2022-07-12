IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

  • Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney: Justice Dept. informed after Trump tried to call upcoming witness

    00:43

  • Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'

    07:01

  • Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’

    02:37

  • Stephen Ayres recalls marching to Capitol and what convinced him 2020 election wasn't stolen

    06:07

  • Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down

    01:14

  • 'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet

    07:43

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman warns Americans of ‘genuine danger’ posed by extremist groups

    04:39

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot

    01:28

  • White House staff recall Trump was in 'very good mood' listening to rally night before Jan. 6

    03:31

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’

    02:19

  • Cipollone suggests Pence be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:44

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Jan. 6 committee: Group chat 'Friends of Stone' links Trump allies and far-right extremist groups

    04:17

  • Bannon spoke to Trump twice the day before Capitol riot: 'All hell is going to break loose'

    00:51

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58

msnbc

Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

01:15

Rep. Stephanie Murphy described fleeing her fellow Americans in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after her family fled Vietnam decades earlier over political violence fears. Murphy said there is “nothing more patriotic” than telling the truth of what happened leading up to and on Jan. 6. July 12, 2022

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

  • Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney: Justice Dept. informed after Trump tried to call upcoming witness

    00:43

  • Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'

    07:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All