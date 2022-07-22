Rep. Luria: Trump 'betrayed his oath of office and was derelict in his duty' on Jan. 6

In her opening statements, Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia said former President Donald Trump tried to "stop the peaceful transfer of power" on January 6th, adding Trump "betrayed his oath of office" and he was "derelict in his duty" during the U.S. Capitol riots.July 22, 2022