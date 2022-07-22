IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions during attack on the Capitol

    03:06

  • Former WH aide Pottinger: U.S. system of government ‘not something we should take for granted’

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria calls Jan. 6 'personal': I never imagined the enemy would come from within

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Liz Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

    08:43

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a 'supreme violation of his oath of office' 

    03:52

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    03:16

  • Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

    01:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

    02:16

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

    02:40

  • Jan. 6 committee discusses McCarthy's attempts to have Trump call off Capitol rioters

    03:35

  • Matthews: Former Trump aide suggested condemning supporters would be ‘handing a win to the media’

    02:09

  • Matthews said Trump resisted including ’stay peaceful’ in tweet to protesters on Jan. 6

    01:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shows raw footage of Trump's taped message

    03:36

  • Committee shows Jan. 6 texts to Meadows from Don Jr, Fox News hosts

    03:38

  • Cipollone 'can't think of anybody' in Trump's staff who didn't want rioters to leave the Capitol

    02:33

  • Keith Kellogg says a Trump live speech during riots would make matters worse

    01:51

  • Rep Luria: Sen. Hawley gestured towards protesters, fled once they stormed the Capitol

    01:08

  • Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

    05:03

  • White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot

    02:15

msnbc

Rep. Luria calls Jan. 6 'personal': I never imagined the enemy would come from within

03:12

In her closing statement, veteran Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said during her time in the military she defended “our nation from known and identifiable foreign enemies who sought to do us harm”, adding she “never imagined the enemy would come from within", on January 6th.July 22, 2022

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions during attack on the Capitol

    03:06

  • Former WH aide Pottinger: U.S. system of government ‘not something we should take for granted’

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria calls Jan. 6 'personal': I never imagined the enemy would come from within

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Liz Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

    08:43

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a 'supreme violation of his oath of office' 

    03:52

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All