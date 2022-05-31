IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Rep. Lofgren: What is Kevin McCarthy hiding?

03:45

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the January 6 Committee, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that receiving a letter from Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s attorney saying that he won’t comply with the committee’s subpoena was a “disappointment” and asks why would McCarthy need a criminal defense attorney on retainer.May 31, 2022

Play All