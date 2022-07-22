IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

    05:03

  • White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot

    02:15

  • Cipollone claims executive privilege on VP Pence concerns discussed with Trump

    03:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence

    01:41

  • Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

    02:11

  • Cipollone urged Trump to have 'immediate and forceful response' to Capitol riot

    04:19

  • DC police sergeant corroborates claim of ‘heated’ exchange in Trump motorcade on Jan. 6

    02:31

  • White House security official was 'alarmed' after Trump called for march to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Kinzinger says Trump 'chose not to act' on January 6

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Luria: Trump 'betrayed his oath of office and was derelict in his duty' on Jan. 6

    05:12

  • Cheney announces additional Jan. 6 hearings in September: ‘The dam has begun to break’

    05:26

  • Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened

    10:23

  • Thompson: Trump 'could not be moved' to act during Capitol riot

    05:27

  • Harvard study: Majority of Jan. 6 rioters motivated by Trump

    04:40

  • Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’

    12:00

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • 'He was watching TV the whole time': Kinzinger shares video previewing primetime hearing

    02:16

  • Secret Service reportedly knew in February that text messages had been purged

    07:05

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares to highlight Trump's 'dereliction of duty' in primetime

    04:58

msnbc

Rep. Kinzinger says Trump 'chose not to act' on January 6

02:27

In his opening statement for a January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger says former President Trump did not fail to act but rather “chose not to act” during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to leave.July 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

    05:03

  • White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot

    02:15

  • Cipollone claims executive privilege on VP Pence concerns discussed with Trump

    03:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence

    01:41

  • Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

    02:11

  • Cipollone urged Trump to have 'immediate and forceful response' to Capitol riot

    04:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All