- Now Playing
Jeffries: 'House Democrats fight for the people'01:40
- UP NEXT
House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as leader02:28
'They need paid sick leave': Rail union attorney discusses decision to reject previous deal04:35
Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices04:15
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe03:14
McConnell says 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP03:44
Arizona voters protest Maricopa County officials over election results certification01:21
Pelosi announces House will vote on bill to resolve rail issue01:26
Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results01:31
'There's a lot to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders00:57
Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee01:59
Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee05:43
Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”06:56
Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.03:27
Trump hosts Ye, white supremacist Nick Fuentes06:03
Amb. Bill Taylor: Russia is attempting to ‘wipe out the Ukrainians from the map. This is genocide.'04:14
Bill Nelson: Orion spacecraft to go ‘further than any human-rated spacecraft has ever been.’04:45
Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’08:49
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’03:13
Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’05:05
- Now Playing
Jeffries: 'House Democrats fight for the people'01:40
- UP NEXT
House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as leader02:28
'They need paid sick leave': Rail union attorney discusses decision to reject previous deal04:35
Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices04:15
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe03:14
McConnell says 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP03:44
Play All