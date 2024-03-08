Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

Rep. Garcia: You could feel the energy in the room during Biden’s State of the Union Address05:02
- Now Playing
Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together11:25
- UP NEXT
Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address01:07:47
Jen Psaki: We saw tonight what Biden ‘really thinks of Trump’02:43
Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes03:37
Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response03:13
Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke00:59
Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'17:27
'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union10:39
‘Just astonishing’: Lawrence on Biden’s direct attacks on Trump and SCOTUS03:12
Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’02:57
Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution04:58
Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines03:47
Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric05:40
Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act02:43
Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.01:02
Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education03:59
Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’03:42
Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing01:30
Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'01:08
Rep. Garcia: You could feel the energy in the room during Biden’s State of the Union Address05:02
- Now Playing
Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together11:25
- UP NEXT
Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address01:07:47
Jen Psaki: We saw tonight what Biden ‘really thinks of Trump’02:43
Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes03:37
Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response03:13
Play All