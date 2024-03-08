IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together
March 8, 2024

    Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

msnbc

Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

11:25

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Steven Horsford reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address and discusses the contrast to Republicans who are “more concerned with controlling people than they are with giving people freedoms.”March 8, 2024

    Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

