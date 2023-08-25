IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Rep. Crow: GOP turning Trump investigations into ‘political theater’

06:23

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how the Republican Party has tried to “rewrite history” since the January 6 attack on the Capitol and is “politicizing” criminal defendant Donald Trump’s 91 felony counts.Aug. 25, 2023

