'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine03:46
UP NEXT
Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it08:52
Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period10:11
'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts02:48
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’05:05
Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year05:46
Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence08:53
New podcast explores alternative history05:42
23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 202205:46
Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges01:18
Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge02:41
Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial01:52
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee02:10
Biden legacy could hinge on passage of Build Back Better bill01:11
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'01:24
McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP06:16
45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators11:06
‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric08:29
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan03:32
Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. Jim Jordan04:08
'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine03:46
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., discussed his hopes for how the U.S. and the Biden administration will approach talks with Russia over the rising tensions at the Ukraine border.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine03:46
UP NEXT
Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it08:52
Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period10:11
'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts02:48
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’05:05
Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year05:46