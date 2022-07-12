IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58

  • Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Cipollone believed Trump should have conceded 2020 election

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement 

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

  • Thompson: Trump 'summoned a mob' to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:47

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

    10:19

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

    02:13

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

msnbc

'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement 

01:50

During her opening statement, Rep. Liz Cheney R-Wyo., called for former President Trump to be responsible for his own actions, and said, "President Trump is a 76-year-old man, he is not an impressional child." She also noted that Trump's legal team had no evidence proving election fraud prior to the January 6 attack. July 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58

  • Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All