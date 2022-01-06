IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 6

    06:35

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

    08:55

  • Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11

  • Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

  • Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'

    01:14

  • Biden slams Trump as 'defeated former president' who spread election lies

    04:24

  • 'Democracy was attacked': Biden reflects on the events of January 6

    04:31

  • Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy

    03:09

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Redistricting ‘surprises’ some Democrats as district lines set stage for 2022 midterms

    04:24

  • Sec. Vilsack: Lowering meat prices will ‘take a little time’

    07:44

  • Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

    02:47

  • Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups

    01:45

  • January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

    03:47

msnbc

Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’

03:48

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the Jan 6. select committee explained how things have changed over the past year since the Capitol riot. Schiff said, “We can't mince words about the danger to our democracy, and that danger is posed by that former president.”Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 6

    06:35

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

    08:55

  • Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11

  • Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All