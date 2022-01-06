Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the Jan 6. select committee explained how things have changed over the past year since the Capitol riot. Schiff said, “We can't mince words about the danger to our democracy, and that danger is posed by that former president.”Jan. 6, 2022
Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’
