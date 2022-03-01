Refugees fleeing Ukraine facing long lines, freezing temperatures
05:17
Share this -
copied
As thousands of refugees flee Ukraine, they are facing long lines at the border, cold weather, and some share stories of racism they encountered while trying to leave. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports. March 1, 2022
'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'
02:28
Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs
05:55
Now Playing
Refugees fleeing Ukraine facing long lines, freezing temperatures
05:17
UP NEXT
Putin may order escalation of violence
05:38
Beyond Ukraine’s borders
02:10
Biden revises State of the Union after Ukraine invasion