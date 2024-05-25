IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil
May 25, 202406:38
  • Now Playing

    Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16

  • 'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45

  • Trump addressing Libertarian convention doesn't sit well with former chairperson

    05:52

  • Trump 'snapped' when he lost 2020 election, says new ad

    06:46

  • Trump tries to fundraise off false claims Biden authorized his assassination

    05:28

  • 'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • The Deciders: How RFK Jr. could impact the presidential election in battleground Arizona

    06:40

  • Ex-GOP Congressman: ‘Nikki Haley is no different than Kristi Noem but for a dead puppy’

    09:05

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Nikki Haley turned her back on her own voters’

    09:41

  • 'Voting for Trump': Who will Nikki Haley supporters back in November?

    06:03

  • Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

    10:12

  • Biden's economic policies worry voters more than Trump abortion policies: Poll

    13:07

  • Trump should apologize to the Bronx for the damage he's done, says House member

    08:53

  • Joe: Everyone's got to choose, and Haley has chosen the authoritarian leader

    11:53

  • Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

    04:17

  • Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio

    04:09

  • Jan. 6 rioter advances to House GOP runoff in Georgia

    01:37

  • The Economist asks: Is America dictator-proof?

    12:19

msnbc

Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil

06:38

At a big money fundraiser in Houston, Donald Trump promised more drilling and reduced regulations to oil company executives in exchange for donations to his campaign. Faiz Shakir, founder and executive director of More Perfect Union, talks with Alex Wagner about Trump's willingness to sell the presidency and the contrast with Joe Biden who is trying to reduce prices for consumers by waging war on corporate junk fees. May 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16

  • 'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45

  • Trump addressing Libertarian convention doesn't sit well with former chairperson

    05:52

  • Trump 'snapped' when he lost 2020 election, says new ad

    06:46

  • Trump tries to fundraise off false claims Biden authorized his assassination

    05:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All