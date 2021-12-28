Puerto Rico Covid cases soar nearly 2800% in two weeks
Amid a massive spike in cases, Puerto Rico has tightened travel rules. All travelers arriving on domestic flights are now required to show proof of a negative test result taken and received within 48 hours before arriving on the island, and unvaccinated tourists will be required to quarantine for seven days
upon arrival. Dec. 28, 2021
