msnbc

Prosecutors attempt to show Murdaugh seeking advantage with solicitor badge

02:04

Prosecutors questioned Alex Murdaugh about his ties to law enforcement, highlighting a badge he was given by the local solicitor and using an image that showed Murdaugh carrying the badge hanging out of his pocket. When asked, "What advantage did you want?," Murdaugh said, "A badge has a warming effect with other law enforcement." Feb. 23, 2023

