'Close the sky': Zelenskyy addresses Canadian Parliament on war in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament on further assistance in his country amid the war with Russia, pleading them to "close the airspace." He added, "Canada has always been a reliable partner to Ukraine, and I'm sure this will continue."March 15, 2022
