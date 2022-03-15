IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Close the sky': Zelenskyy addresses Canadian Parliament on war in Ukraine

'Close the sky': Zelenskyy addresses Canadian Parliament on war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament on further assistance in his country amid the war with Russia, pleading them to "close the airspace." He added, "Canada has always been a reliable partner to Ukraine, and I'm sure this will continue."March 15, 2022

