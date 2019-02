President Trump: I will take Kim Jong Un 'at his word' on the death of Otto Warmbier 01:58 copied!

President Trump was asked during his Hanoi press conference about the death of American Otto Warmbier following his detainment in North Korea. President Trump said "a lot of people, big country," and Kim Jong Un "tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I’ll take him at his word.”

Read More