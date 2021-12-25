President, first lady virtually thank U.S. troops for service on Christmas Day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden gave a virtual Christmas message to U.S. troops around the world, where he thanked them for their service, and acknowledged their sacrifice of being away from family during the holidays.
Dec. 25, 2021
