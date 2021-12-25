IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Biden touts success averting supply chain disaster

    05:21

  • McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

    06:16

  • Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda

    05:29

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

    05:22

  • Omicron becomes the dominant Covid strain in the U.S.

    04:53

  • Lawrence: Manchin's ‘no’ doesn't mean that Biden's agenda is dead

    11:12

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'

    05:47

  • Chris Hayes: How the booster shot messaging got muddled 

    02:42

  • Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

    06:56

  • New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary

    05:20

  • Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

    07:46

  • Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

    06:08

  • Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

    04:13

  • Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

    04:15

  • 'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

    03:16

  • 1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'

    05:09

  • Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

    05:39

  • Biden elevates democracy as a value to the chagrin of China, Russia

    07:51

  • Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General

    05:02

President, first lady virtually thank U.S. troops for service on Christmas Day

03:03

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden gave a virtual Christmas message to U.S. troops around the world, where he thanked them for their service, and acknowledged their sacrifice of being away from family during the holidays. Dec. 25, 2021

