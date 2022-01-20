President Biden’s remarks raise questions about potential consequences for Russia if Ukraine is invaded
03:57
Share this -
copied
Eurasia Group president and founder Ian Bremmer joins Chris Jansing to break down the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine and how President Biden’s statements about ‘a minor incursion’ could be a setback ahead of high level negotiations.Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history
04:22
Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports
07:09
Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again
03:24
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982