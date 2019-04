Poway Synagogue shooting victim shielded Rabbi from bullets 05:09 copied!

New details emerge about the victims of the Synagogue shooting in Poway, California. Lori Gilbert-Kaye was killed when she jumped in front of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein trying to shield him from the bullets. Three others were injured in the tragic shooting that happened on the last day of Passover. A suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.

