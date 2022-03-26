Polish President Duda greets Biden at Presidential Palace

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Polish President Duda greets Biden at Presidential Palace04:40
UP NEXT
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China09:33
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor06:34
Hungarian official on Ukrainian refugee crisis: ‘There is no cap, there is no limit’04:54
Ned Price: Those who are responsible for ‘murderous acts’ must be held accountable07:42
Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading08:28
'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions07:23
Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month00:50
Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine08:15
'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv04:26
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
The first lady of Ukraine fights on04:06
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10
Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters01:30
Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow07:53
Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War08:58
In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'05:57
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might16:38
Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video04:17
Polish President Duda greets Biden at Presidential Palace04:40
Biden arrives to the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, where he is greeted by President Andrzej Duda. The two will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. March 26, 2022
Now Playing
Polish President Duda greets Biden at Presidential Palace04:40
UP NEXT
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China09:33
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor06:34
Hungarian official on Ukrainian refugee crisis: ‘There is no cap, there is no limit’04:54
Ned Price: Those who are responsible for ‘murderous acts’ must be held accountable07:42
Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading08:28