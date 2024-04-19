IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police: Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside NYC courthouse
April 19, 202402:06
The NYPD held a press conference following a man setting himself on fire outside of a New York City courthouse, stating that he is alive but in critical condition. The man appeared to throw pamphlets in the protest area outside of the court where the Trump trial is held, and then poured a liquid on himself before setting himself on fire. April 19, 2024

