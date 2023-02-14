Police give timeline of how Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded

Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings05:20
Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter03:37
- Now Playing
Police give timeline of how Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded04:01
- UP NEXT
Doctor breaks down when speaking about victims of Michigan State University shooting02:47
Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified01:15
Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists08:36
Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University09:39
Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place05:14
Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University02:16
Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later05:16
Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence10:39
Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in02:43
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.06:48
Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns10:19
America's gun culture06:10
Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book12:00
Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation02:10
Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces04:35
Mayor Adams: Unfair for cities to carry the weight of nation's border crisis07:10
America's numbness to gun violence07:24
Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings05:20
Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter03:37
- Now Playing
Police give timeline of how Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded04:01
- UP NEXT
Doctor breaks down when speaking about victims of Michigan State University shooting02:47
Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified01:15
Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists08:36
Play All