    Police arrest disgruntled Republican candidate in connection with shootings in New Mexico

Police arrest disgruntled Republican candidate in connection with shootings in New Mexico

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news of the arrest of failed Republican candidate for New Mexico state legislature, Solomon Peña, in connection with a string of shootings at properties associated with Democrats.Jan. 17, 2023

