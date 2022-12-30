IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

Police Chief James Fry announced that a suspect in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students had been arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with first degree murder. He thanked all agencies for their work on the investigation and assured "the work is not done."Dec. 30, 2022

