Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment

Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’06:16
'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment03:30
Trump exits New York court following arraignment00:42
Courtroom reporter describes Trump's demeanor during arraignment04:10
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records02:21
- Now Playing
Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment03:29
- UP NEXT
Trump enters courtroom for arraignment01:58
Trump waves before entering New York City courthouse for arraignment02:18
Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk03:15
Trump heads to New York City courthouse for arraignment03:42
Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’08:06
Who is the judge presiding over Trump’s N.Y. criminal case?02:23
Protesters gather in New York City ahead of Trump arraignment02:15
Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump01:40
Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday05:26
How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold02:25
Trump makes show of embracing arrest as his lawyers fight to hide arraignment from press01:44
Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding Trump02:11
Trump's calls for protest over his indictment go mostly unanswered (so far)07:32
Trump returns to New York, expected in court tomorrow02:11
Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’06:16
'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment03:30
Trump exits New York court following arraignment00:42
Courtroom reporter describes Trump's demeanor during arraignment04:10
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records02:21
- Now Playing
Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment03:29
Play All