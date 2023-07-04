Philadelphia police say deadly shooting was random

- Now Playing
Philadelphia police say deadly shooting was random02:22
- UP NEXT
Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured02:13
'Evil doesn't win:' Lives honored in Highland Park one year after parade mass shooting02:27
Secret Service investigating suspicious substance found in the White House02:11
Philadelphia shooting kills at least four, injures two01:53
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting09:50
Mass shooting at Wichita nightclub leads to several injuries and tramplings00:29
Baltimore mayor to mass shooter that killed 2: 'We will find you'01:23
Elon Musk limits Twitter access for non-subscribers00:32
Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays02:23
Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting03:42
Polls find split support of affirmative action in college admissions03:53
Harvard students ‘devastated’ after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling04:00
Supreme Court affirmative action ruling could mean ‘fewer Black students,’ fmr. prosecutor says02:21
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely02:26
Rainn Wilson talks spirituality at Aspen Ideas Festival10:53
Listen: GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez asks ‘What’s a Uyghur?01:33
Florida man attacks attorney before receiving death sentence02:37
The struggle to regain home land at the heart of 'Lakota Nation vs. United States'06:11
- Now Playing
Philadelphia police say deadly shooting was random02:22
- UP NEXT
Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured02:13
'Evil doesn't win:' Lives honored in Highland Park one year after parade mass shooting02:27
Secret Service investigating suspicious substance found in the White House02:11
Philadelphia shooting kills at least four, injures two01:53
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
Play All